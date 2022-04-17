Acquasparta: illegal gym closed by the Municipality. Complaint and sanctions

A gym equipped with tools, benches, weights and so on, but completely illegal, without any authorization. To discover it, in the immediate outskirts of Acquasparta (Terni), were the carabinieri, whose investigation was followed by the ordinance with which the Municipality ordered the closure of the activity, set up for at least a couple of years inside a prefabricated wooden building adjacent to a building.

Irregularities in series

To report the news is the newspaper ‘The Corriere dell’Umbria‘. According to what was reconstructed, the gym – far from prying eyes and without signs – had a good number of customers, who paid between 30 and 40 euros a month to train, but even the proceeds were not registered nor were there any receipts that could trace them. Similarly, irregularities have been found in terms of space safety while any illegal works are being examined by the Municipality.

Complaint and sanctions

At the same time as the investigation, the Arma found that the person who ran the business – a 43-year-old local – was a citizen of the income earner. For this the man was denounced on the loose while the penalties for the absence of any authorization to exercise sporting activity amounted to 3,300 euros.