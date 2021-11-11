Acque Bresciane’s plan: new purifiers and stop losses

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Avoid the hefty fines of Brussels. But also to reduce water leaks along the network and launch circular economy projects. Brescia waters try to push the accelerator to speed up its ambitious investment plan (1 billion and 57 million until 2045). The fully publicly owned company that it manages the water cycle in 95 Brescia municipalities in fact, it signed a 202 million euro loan agreement with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and a pool of banks coordinated by Intesa Sanpaolo (Bnl, Bnp Paribas, Banco Bpm, Bper and Iccrea Banca).

The operation, explained by Acque Bresciane, foresees three different lines of credit: a 95 million euro tranche structured as a Green Loan, maturing in 2036, aimed at covering the “green” investments of the Business Plan; a tranche of 40 million euros, again maturing in 2036, intended for other investments and to support the process of expanding the basin of managed municipalities to the entire province of Brescia; a tranche of € 67 million, maturing in 2029, for the refinancing of past debt.

“The Green Loan, linked to investments with a positive environmental impact and with a view to sustainability, also translates into savings on financial charges for society with a positive impact on citizens ”explains a note from Acque Bresciane. «This operation is very important and is capable of support the entire industrial plan of the company, which runs until the end of the concession in 2045 – explains Alessandro Varesio, finance manager of Acque Bresciane -. As the sole manager of the water service we are implementing an important activity of aggregation of the territory and of renewal of networks and plants and this funding allows us to implement the challenging objectives that we have set ourselves ».

“The loan, disbursed over 4 years, will make it possible to implement interventions in line with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda – explains Gianluca Delbarba, President of Acque Bresciane – which include projects of circular economy, environmental sustainability, efficient use of resources and energy “. These principles correspond to concrete interventions, starting with the resolution of EU infringement procedures. In the Brescia area there are still about forty agglomerations (an agglomeration can involve several municipalities) under infringement proceedings for lack of or inadequate purification.

These include Mairano, Quinzano, Rovato, Edolo, Castelcovati and Leno. Municipalities where, with the new financing, the construction of new purifiers or the expansion of current systems will be accelerated; or, in the case of Rovato, in the collection of hamlets not yet served. The purification system between Castelcovati and Comezzano-Cizzago alone is worth 8.7 million euros, the collection and purification of Edolo, Sonico and Malonno 7.7 million.

But the plan also focuses on technological systems for energy saving and the efficiency of networks. A project for the monitoring of aqueduct leaks and the reconstruction of the pipes to reduce dispersion (the goal is minus 50% by 2045) is foreseen. The most expensive intervention is the first section of the Valtenesi aqueduct, cost 9 million. The aim will be to improve the quality of tap water, to always convince families to use it, encouraging “plastic free” behavior. The installation of new type of smart metering meters is planned to detect consumption automatically and continuously. There is also space for a new water analysis laboratory. On the subject of the circular economy, the reuse of purified water and the reduction of sludge are in the foreground, thanks to innovative bio-drying techniques.

«This important financing with Acque Bresciane confirms the constant Intesa Sanpaolo’s support for the Italian economy, in particular for the strengthening of such an essential and primary sector, guaranteeing a concrete benefit for citizens and the reference territory – comments Michele Sorrentino of Intesa Sanpaolo -. The operation, structured in a pool with the main banks that support the company, used financial resources deriving from the credit limits for companies that invest in circular projects and initiatives with innovative methods “.

“We are pleased to be able to finance the investment plan of Acque Bresciane, which will allow the company to fulfill its objectives of sustainable management of the integrated water cycle – says Paolo Calcagnini, deputy general manager of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti -. The operation confirms Cdp’s support for sustainable projects by consolidating the good relationship of collaboration built with the territory and with the stakeholders ».

