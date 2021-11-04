acquired 5% of the shares – Multiplayer.it

Devolver Digital was listed on AIM, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange, with an important valuation of almost one billion dollars and on which it seems to have already launched Sony Interactive Entertainment who has invested acquiring 5% of the shares available.

The shares of Devolver Digital went online in the past few hours, leading to an overall valuation of the company on 950 million dollars, in line with the forecasts that had been made by Devolver and Fieldfisher, the law firm that oversaw this publisher’s opening on the equity front.

As far as AIM is concerned, this is an important introduction, as Devolver Digital is currently the second largest company seen so far in this sub-market.

Actress Mahria Zook during one of Devolver Digital’s crazy official conferences

According to reports from GamesIndustry, but without the matter being official yet, it appears that Sony has carried out a investment 5% in the company for the time being.

“An IPO is the best choice for us to ensure our continued growth and support for other games, “said Devolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin,” most importantly, it will allow us to maintain our specific culture. “

The idea of ​​becoming a public company, in fact, is to “give liquidity to our teams, each of which is also a shareholder of the company. It also gives us access to market capital to continue investing in our growth strategy and talent deployment. “

For the moment, therefore, the idea is to be able to acquire further capital through the public market, thus remaining independent but being able to take advantage of the new injections of money from investors. This does not exclude any further agreements, as could happen with Sony, but for the moment it is only a growth as an independent publisher.

At this point we are waiting to see if the question will be used in some way to enrich the typical madness of the conferences dedicated to the company, as we saw during the presentation of Devolver Digital E3 2021, which we also talked about in the special “Style, madness and video games in the E3 conference of the century “.