acquisition possible as long as he maintains his freedom, for the CEO – Nerd4.life

The CEO of PlatinumGamesAtsushi Inaba, did not rule out one possible team acquisition by a larger company, making it clear that the prospect is not completely unpopular, as long as this operation still guarantees a certain freedom of the team.

The question came as a comment on the current situation of the gaming market, where consolidation seems to be on the agenda after the maxi-acquisition of Activision Blizzard proposed by Microsoft and the similar operation by Sony for Bungie. Apparently, Inaba did not want to exclude a priori a possible acquisition of PlatinumGames, but this should take place according to some rules to be accepted by the team.

“The most important thing for us is to keep the freedom to create the games we want to do “, Inaba affirmed, as an indispensable condition for accepting a possible acquisition, also reporting that it seems to be a bit of the attitude adopted by recent operations of this type.

Also with regard to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to Inaba probably Microsoft’s intention is to leave the creative freedom of the teams unchanged: “From what I have heard, Microsoft does not intend to manage Activision in an oppressive way, taking away the freedom of the teams. team, I don’t think it will be such a relationship. “

“I think there will be a lot mutual respect and I believe Activision will be able to continue doing what they do best. In fact, this is the most important thing for us too, in any situation we would find ourselves. So I don’t exclude anything, as long as our freedom is respected “.

On the subject, we recall that Microsoft seems intent on wanting to acquire a Japanese team, while recently Hideki Kamiya has shown a new opening towards the Redmond house even with the desire to resurrect the Scalebound project, but obviously these are only suppositions for the moment.