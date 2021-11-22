acquitted goldsmith entrepreneur, “exceptional circumstances” – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ferrarella

The company had already been in crisis since 2012 and the woman had already given up her wages and used personal resources. The debt installments then became impossible to pay during the period of the pandemic

They happen, albeit rarely, sentences that absolve the entrepreneur who does everything to pay taxes and fails to do so due to the economic crisis: but this time the Court of Milan does it absolves one (because the fact does not constitute a crime) because it believes that, alongside and in addition to the crisis in its own market sector, Covid has made it uncollectible to honor the installments of the tax authorities.

The company of the entrepreneur in question had three major business areas: the industrial production of cubic zirconia (alternative to diamond), the trade of precious gems for goldsmiths then creators of jewelry, and the production of their own jewelry brand. The historical activity, that of producing zircons, which at a certain point had even made it the third largest producer in the world, starting from 2012 undergoes a collapse for competition from Southeast Asia, which causes the selling price to plummet to the level of the production price. The company branch related to the trading of precious stones is also starting to shake, penalized by the technological development that allows most of the buyers to directly address the markets of origin. And already so between 2012 and 2015 the turnover is reduced by 50 percent, and banks begin to drastically reduce credit lines, thus heavily influencing the liquidity that the company could use to honor its commitments.

The entrepreneur, who with the defender Marco Alessandro Bartolucci claims to have renounced his remuneration by placing them in the company like other contributions of personal resources, explains that at that point she resigned herself with no alternatives to first resorting to layoffs for employees and then al the dismissal of two thirds of the staff. All measures that are not enough to stem the financial crisis (also aggravated by having to pay the Severance pay for dismissed workers) when the only remaining business area, namely the production of jewels with its own brand, suffers a collapse due to the crisis of the main international reference market, the Russian one.

It becomes like this unsustainable the payment folder which in May 2019 the entrepreneur receives fromRevenue Agency for 444 thousand euros of late tax payments due. The entrepreneur opts for an installment plan and draws up the debt deferral prospectus in 72 installments, which begins to pay but then fails to honor in the early months of 2020, according to him due to the worsening of the economic crisis due to the Covid health emergency.

For the II Criminal Section of the Court in fact it proved that the contraction in turnover between 2012 and 2015, and the financial crisis which continued afterwards, had been determined by external factors and absolutely unrelated to the choices of the entrepreneur, who in the abstract obviously would have s could have resorted to bank credit to pay the Revenue Agency, but clashing with the fact that the banks had already significantly reduced the credit lines granted between 2012 and 2015, so it is likely to deduce the banks’ unwillingness to grant further credit lines to the company.

And above all, the final blow must be considered, and that is the fact that the payment of the installments had become unsustainable due to the Covid health emergency entered into full swing at the end of February 2020. In light of all this – judge Ileana Ramundo therefore assesses – the accused cannot be reproached, since the conduct of failure to pay taxes, although voluntarily feared, was “imposed” on her by abnormal and exceptional circumstances, such as to make the lawful conduct subjectively unrecoverable, and to affect guilt. Which is therefore considered non-existent due to the lack of the subjective element of the crime.

