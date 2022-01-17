Health

Acrobat thieves in action in Torraccia, night raid in the gym and knitwear. Supplements, sweatshirts and cashmere clothing stolen

PESARO – Thieves athletes and calculators, who have been able to develop a professional shot at an organizational level even if, from their point of view, as a booty it certainly did not give the desired results. Double shot in the night between Saturday and Sunday in a gym and a knitwear shop in the Torraccia commercial area, adjacent rooms, where the thieves have devised a plan to get their hands on the money they hoped to be contained in the cashier or on the goods in storage.


Via Degli Abeti
The first shot was taken at the Double Up gym in via Degli Abeti. Here they forced the front door. Once inside they searched for something. They found no money so they had to settle for sweatshirts and food supplements worth around 300 euros. Not a hefty booty, but something that will end up on the black market nonetheless, especially supplements that are in good demand. But the blow did not end and the thieves put into practice the second part of the plan that most likely they had studied at the table.

Before and after
Using a rope from the gym to train, they went back outside and hooked it to a tilting window in the adjacent room. They forced it, climbed and reached a recess in the ceiling from which they then had access to the Ommy building, a company specializing in cashmere knitwear, therefore particularly valuable. Here they forced a ceiling tile. With the same rope they lowered themselves into the factory where they stole cashmere garments worth about a thousand euros. Having scored the double blow, they are gone.

The inspections
Given the complexity of the operation, it is probable that the thieves carried out inspections to understand how to enter both rooms and conceive the plan through the space in the false ceiling. In short, thieves acrobats and willing to take a high risk just to get their hands on a loot that was not so important on balance, especially when compared to the effort made to score the theft. The police investigate the case with a complaint against unknown persons.

