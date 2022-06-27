Acrobats, flamethrowers and games: the spectacular men’s parades in Paris

The Spectacular parades are back with a vengeance to the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, with contemporary dance in the case of the Japanese brand Issey Myiake, and giant spheres that light up in the American Rick Owens show. Also highlighted were the Dior shows in the middle of some gardens and the Vuitton show, which was very playful.

Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer 2023 collection was presented in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Kenzo chose a gym to display their sports collection and had a front row where they stood out Justin Timbarlane and Jessica Biel.

Justin Timbarlane and Jessica Biel at the Kenzo fashion show. (Photo: AFP)

Miyake Collection

The parade of the Japanese firm summoned models, acrobats and actors, directed by Rachid Ourmadane, director of the Parisian National Theater of Chaillot. Myiake is known for his dresses of infinity pleatscomfortable clothes in which the models were able to dance and perform stunts.

Miyake Collection with acrobats. (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) By: JULIEN DE ROSE | AFP

For the spring and summer of 2023 Myiake proposes fresh and acid colors: red, yellow, green or mauve. They are “total looks” or interchangeable.

A light jacket is combined with baggy pants that give an undulating line. The pockets are reversible thanks to ingenious buttons and coats transform based on the weather or the wearer’s mood, from hood to dress size.

A model at the Miyake fashion show. (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) By: JULIEN DE ROSE | AFP

Rick Owens

Rick Owens he is, instead, an addict since he broke into the world of fashion to gothic black, which he reinterprets over and over again. His parades are presented with thunderous music and in emblematic places of Paris.

In the grand courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Owens paraded his models while a team with flamethrowers set fire to three huge spheres suspended from a huge crane, which then fell into a pond full of water.

A Rick Owens model in Paris. (Photo: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

owens wanted to remember a world “disturbed by war”, although his stylistic proposalalso inspired by ancient Egypt, gained lightness.

The American creator returns this time to the phosphorescent pink for a coat of transparencies, the green shimmer metallic pants, even yellow sunglasses. The shoulder pads are gigantic.

And for some pieces he resorts to the scales of a huge fish from the Brazilian Amazon, the pirarucú. This animal is “a food source for indigenous communities, who then sell the skin as waste,” he said.

The Rick Owens parade. (Photo: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

This pirarucú skin is one of the recyclable materials used by creators with more ecological awareness.

Dior in his garden

The Dior parade, one of the biggest French brands, was in a huge garden full of flowers. As usual in the brand, tailoring dominated the collection in the softer tones of the summer palette: beiges, aqua green and pastel blue took the podium.

The Dior parade in a flower garden. (Photo: AFP)

The sporty style had its presence in the collection and it was there that some prints appeared.

