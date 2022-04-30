Across the sea part 2 Through my window

Filming begins on ‘Through the sea’, the second part of the international success ‘Through my window’.

After the successful premiere last February of ‘Through my window’, Netflix announces the start of filming on ‘Through the sea’, a film in which Ares and Raquel continue their love story.

The film is directed again by Marçal Forés, who had the close collaboration on the script of Ariana Godoy, writer of the novel on which ‘Through my window’ is based.

Starring young talents: Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Hugo Arbués, Eric Masip, Natalia Azahara, Guillermo Lasheras and Emilia Lazo. Although in this new installment Andrea Chaparro, Ivan Lapadaula and Carla Tous join the cast.

‘Across the sea’, which began filming on April 4 in Catalonia, is an unpublished story that will follow the love affair of Raquel and Ares, who will face more than one challenge in their relationship.

They will be accompanied by Artemis, Apolo, Yoshi, Daniela and Claudia, as well as new characters that will expand the universe created by Ariana Godoy.

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will participate in the development of this second part and the production will once again be in charge of Nuria Valls and Adrián Guerra from Nostromo Pictures.

About Nostromo Pictures

Nostromo Pictures, founded in 2010, has produced 17 national and international feature films, including: Palm Trees in the Snow, by Fernando González Molina; Red Lights, by Rodrigo Cortés, with Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver and Robert De Niro; Grand Piano, by Eugenio Mira, with a script by Damien Chazelle and starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack; Blackwood, by Rodrigo Cortés, starring Anna Sophia Robb and Uma Thurman; The Invisible Guardian, directed by Fernando González Molina, or Paradise Hills, by Alice Waddington.

His productions have participated in the main world festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, San Sebastian or Venice and have obtained 16 nominations for the Goya awards, the Forqué award, Sant Jordi and Meliés, among others.

In the last year, Nostromo has released Offering to the Storm, Home, Legacy in the Bones and Midas’ Favorites.

