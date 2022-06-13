Across the Spider-Verse confirms one of its villains

A sneak peek of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was shown at the Annecy Animation Festival, revealing new cast members.

During the Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2022, sony pictures animation shared a preview of the expected Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versewhich is actually the first part of a sequel divided into two, which will be followed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024, closing the trilogy started in 2018 with a new universe.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter in the Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport the friendly Spider-Man from Brooklyn across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy (hailee steinfeld)and a new team of Spider-people to take on a villain more powerful than anything they’ve encountered. Even though it’s usually a joke in the comics, the stain It seems a serious threat in this blockbuster.

La Mancha, also known as Dr. Jonathan Ohmnfirst appeared in issue 98 of Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man of 1985, and was created by Al Milgrom Y Herb Trimpe. The Taint is a perfect villain for a multiverse movie like Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. He is immediately recognizable by his white body covered in black dots. Those black dots are actually wormholes that allow him to open portals and teleport through time and space.

The character also has many connections to other villains in Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. In the comics, he was a college roommate of Quentin Beckaliases Mysterio. He also obtained the powers from him in a science experiment gone wrong while working for Kingpin, who was the villain of the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie. La Mancha is usually a villain for the spider-man of peter parker Y Daredevilbut it seems that for the film it will cause problems for Miles Morales and the rest of the heroes of the Spider-Verse.

Jason Schwartzmann lends his voice to the character. Every stain is hand drawn by different artists and designed to be like “living ink”, while the character’s appearance will change throughout the film as he adapts to his powers.

In addition to Schwartzmann’s portal-using villain, Sony also revealed at Annecy that the heroes will encounter an anachronistic version of The vulture to which he gives voice Jorma Tacconeand with Gwen’s father, the policeman George Stacy to the one who gives voice Shea Whighham. The animated sequel will also mark the debut in the franchise of oscar isaac What Michael O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 after his arrival after the credits in the previous film, and from Issa Rae What JessicaDrew/Spider-Woman.