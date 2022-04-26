Across the Spider-Verse will feature 200 more characters than its predecessor

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony was quick to greenlight two sequels to be released in 2023 and 2024 respectively. And it is that the first of them, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promises to be the animated film ever made, with about 240 characters and six universes.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse It was a complete success for Sony. The first animated Spider-Man movie managed to raise a pretty good amount of money as well as have an exceptional critical reception, getting the Oscar for best animated film. The film managed to get more attention after its premiere and today it has become an icon for animation and superhero cinema. Therefore, Sony did not think twice about continuing their adventures throughout the multiverse.

Thus, Sony revealed at the end of 2019 that the film would have a sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The tape would continue to explore the multiverse bringing back Miles, Gwen and company. All this in addition to the addition of Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman among others. In fact, they showed us a first preview a few months ago. Although it has not been until now during CinemaCon that we have known more details about the film.

At the recent convention, Chris Miller, the film’s producer and screenwriter, revealed that the film will be much bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor:

The sequel is much, much bigger than the first movie. It has the biggest crew an animated film has ever had. The film has 240 characters. The first one was 40. And it will take place in six universes.

With these statements, the producer basically confirms that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will be quite an event within the superhero cinema by having such a large number of characters on screen. Although most likely, most are a cameo or only appear in a possible final battle throughout the multiverse.

In addition, at that convention, Sony showed the public 15 minutes of the film in which Spider-Gwen could be seen fighting the Vulture in his universe. And then Spider-Man 2099 and a pregnant Spider-Woman appear to help him in his fight. It’s basically a scene centered around Spider-Gwen, her fight, and her relationship with her cop father.

Well, reader, what do you think that we are going to see so many characters in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? What characters would you like to see in the film? Let us know in the comments.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will hit theaters on June 2, 2023 in theaters. The film will feature the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, and Jake Johnson.

