‘Act with speed’, rapid response campaign to cerebrovascular accidents arrives in Ecuador | Health | Magazine

What do they have in common, beyond celebrity, Sharon Stone (64 years old), Joaquin Sabina (73 years old), Emilia Clarke (35 years, Game of Thrones) and haley bieber (25 years)? All of them have suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), also known as stroke or cerebral hemorrhageand have survived.

The youngest of them, wife of singer Justin Bieber, said that she was in the emergency room due to what she described as a small clot that his body ended up clearing up on its own. The model was soon back in public life, and last weekend she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

For others, the story is different. The actor BruceWillis (67), for example, he has announced his retirement from acting due to speech difficulties caused by damage to the left side of the brain, which occurs after a stroke. Stroke often disables a person from cognitive activities such as reading, listening, speaking fluently, and writing by hand or on a keyboard.

Not everyone who goes through a stroke has the same fate, and precisely to reduce mortality and disability among those who go through this experience, the international initiative Global Angels has launched the campaign ‘Act with speed’ in several countries.

This month the campaign reached Ecuador with the endorsement of the Vice Presidency of the Republic and the participation of ECU911 and private companies, according to Vice President Alfredo Borrero Vega.

The agreement implies that hospitals and health units will be certified as centers of reference and stroke treatment, and that they will train their professionals. Cooperation agreements between the public and private sectors will also be managed.

One of the centers that have already been qualified as a Stroke Ready Center is the Ambato IESS Hospital. Manuel Jaramillo, medical coordinator of the emergency service, indicated that patient care following the stroke code is vital. “In 2021 we managed to have an estimated care time, from when the patient enters the room until receiving care, of 42 minutes, ideal to save his life and that he does not have subsequent complications, “he said.

At IESS Quito Hospital Sur trained 83 nurses and more than 60 doctors from the areas of Emergency, Imaging, Pharmacy, Intensive Care Unit and Neurology.

The training was then replicated in the IESS hospitals in Manta and Portoviejo.

The Ministries of Health, Education, Sports, Labor and the ECU911 Integrated Security Service will disseminate appropriate information for children, young people, occupational doctors and emergency service personnel, to achieve a timely response in the event of witnessing a cerebrovascular accident.

What does the risk of death in stroke depend on?

The World Health Organization explains that A stroke carries a high risk of death. And that survivors can be afflicted with vision and speech loss, paralysis and confusion. And once the first one is suffered, the probability of others increases significantly.

The risk of death in stroke depends on the type of stroke. Transient ischemic attacks or TIAs resolve in less than 24 hours and have the best results (the case of Hailey Bieber), followed by strokes caused by carotid stenosis (narrowing of the artery in the neck that carries blood to the brain). Blockage of an artery is more dangerous, second only to the rupture of a cerebral blood vessel.

Year, 15 million people in the world suffer from a stroke. Of those, 5 million die and another 5 million are left with a permanent disability. Stroke is not common, but it can occur in those under 40 years of age, and when it does occur the main cause is high blood pressure.

Pressure and tobacco use are two of the modifiable risks. Of every 10 people who die from a stroke, four could have been saved if their blood pressure could have been regulated. In countries where there is better control of this health indicator and fewer smokers, the incidence of strokes is declining. However, the absolute number of cases remains high due to the aging of the population.

Stroke warning symptoms:

Mid-body cushioning.

Difficulty speaking.

Crooked smile.

In these cases, you must immediately call 911, because the medical time to act in a way that saves life and prevents permanent disability is limited. (I)