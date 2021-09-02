Acting and dubbing with Alessandro Serafini Enterprise opens the doors to the new season

Sixteen years of work and success: the Enterprise studio reopens its doors for a new season of theater. The dubbing and acting school directed by Alessandro Serafini also for this 20212022 confirmed the historic collaboration with the famous voices of Italian cinema: Fabrizio Pucci (voice actor of Russel Crowe, Brendan Frasier), Gino La Monica (Richard Gere, Harrison Ford, Alain Delon, Jack Nicholson), Isabella Pasanisi (Sharon Stone, Demi Moore, Andie McDowell) Stefanella Marrama (Joah Cusack, Julianne Moore), Angelo Maggi (Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr.) and many more. The students of the advanced courses will also have Massimo Lopez, a great figure in the entertainment world, among the permanent teachers. In addition to Stefano Dori, the staff will also include Stefano Goracci, engaged in junior courses. Vittorio Padula, a Roman dancer and choreographer, will take care of the didactic part of dance and musicals for children and adults. Finally, for singing, there will be the presence of Alessandro Baldi. Registrations are already open, for info you can contact the telephone number 348-1529948. All in maximum anti-Covid19 security.







