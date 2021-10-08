“Action, action!”, Cefalù becomes a set for Indiana Jones

A liberating scream from Harrison Ford and then the hugs with his staff marked the end of the first day of shooting in Cefalù for Indiana Jones chapter 5 expected in theaters on July 29, 2022. A Hollywood production that arrived in Sicily a few days ago, with the first shots taken in Syracuse, where the Ear of Dionysus and the cave of the Cordari have been transformed into a mine with the first recklessness by the most famous archaeologist in cinema.

In Cefalù, on the seafront, a large Hollywood citadel was erected with tensile structures, about thirty trucks, field kitchens, pagodas for rapid tampons. Nothing is missing. Following the production, by Eagle Pictures, there are about 600 people. A perfect car and we saw yesterday on the set disturbed by the rain but where everything went flawlessly.

The silence of the set was broken by the only voice of director James Mangold, who took over from Steven Spielberg. His “action actions!” they started filming. Here Harrison Ford in the role of the archaeologist with a whip, coil of rope, leather jacket and inevitable hat, he launched himself in an attempt to save a kidnapped child and loaded into a blue van, which then left in bursts. That’s all that could be glimpsed in an armored set. The production keeps the mouths sewn. The script of the film is unknown.

Among the actors there should also be Antonio Banderas but he would not be seen yet in Cefalù. The female protagonist is instead the actress Phoebe Walter-Bridge. The other actors are expected to be Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

The setting takes us back to a Sicily of the late 60s. In the places chosen for the shooting, the road signs have been removed and the bright LED signs have been replaced by the more classic wooden ones. Thus the Duomo restaurant has become the “grocery store”, the bar of the Molo the Gelateria Leonardi, the Lilies Bar is now for everyone the Clemente bar. And, already someone in the city would like them forever like this.

In the meantime, Cefalù is enjoying the induced activity of the film, which is sold out with full restaurants, hotels and apartments. There are also many onlookers who try to capture a selfie with the protagonists of the film. Upon his arrival Harrison Ford indulged his fans, also took a short walk, enjoyed an ice cream and then dinner in a restaurant in the historic center entirely reserved for the week. For all the days of filming he will stay in a well-known hotel in the city.

Then the entire production should move to the Tonnara del Secco in San Vito Lo Capo and Marsala. Today the second take is in Piazza Duomo and special effects are expected.

