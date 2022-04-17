Action cameras to record your best feats and moments

It is one of the cameras with one of the fastest processors on the market . The GP2 engine is a performance revolution: fast, with touch controls, designed for your most spectacular adventures.

How could it be otherwise, we had to start this compilation with the most famous on the market: the GoPro whose latest version is HERO10 Black . This action camera is the maximum exponent, with front LCD and rear touch screens, capable of recording video in UltraHD and taking photos of no more and no less than 23 megapixels, as well as live streaming in 1080p resolution.

But now the best thing is the price at which Amazon leaves it, we show it to you below:

Govic sports camera

A much more contained sports camera is this Gović. For less than 60 euros (as you can see, it is a substantial change in price) we get a sports camera capable of recording at 4K 60 FPS, with a 20 megapixel main lens and capable of connecting to WiFi, with 8X zoom, dual microphone, remote control, enhanced EIS, and of course, valid for activities in the water thanks to its certification, as well as for diving up to 40 meters deep. It also comes with 2 1350 mAh batteries! An option to consider for its price. Therefore, we leave you the link below:

Number 1: Apexcam

To finish this compilation we bring you one of the cheapest, and the one that is the number 1 best seller in the entire Amazon catalog, that is, it must be very good! It is a camera that is usually below 70 euros on offer, and that is capable of recording at 4K with a lens 20 megapixels.

Ideal for underwater activities and keep recording on UltraHD up to 40 meters deep. It has a small 2-inch LCD screen and its panorama records up to 170 degrees around. In addition, you won’t have to worry too much about accessories, since it comes with an important list of them so that you can enjoy yourself in the water, on a motorcycle, or wherever it is needed.

But the most impressive thing is the price at which Amazon leaves us this impressive camera on sale, going down from 79.99 euros to 54.49 euros. Don’t think about it much longer and go for it with all the guarantee of being the number 1 on Amazon!