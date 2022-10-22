Action classic with Angelina Jolie rocks and enters the Top 10 on Netflix

One of Hollywood’s most popular actresses, Angelina Jolie brings an air of prestige to all her projects. On Netflix, the actress rocks a classic action thriller. A newcomer to the platform’s Brazilian catalog, Tomb Raider 2: The Origin of Life surpassed the long-awaited streaming releases and secured a prominent position in the Top 10.

Originally released in 2003, Tomb Raider 2: Dawn of Life is a sequel to Tomb Raider. Based on the eponymous video game, the feature features Angelina Jolie as adventurer Lara Croft.

Directed by Dutch filmmaker Jan de Bont (The Hunt for Red October), the film earned a solid $160 million at the box office. However, it failed to win over critics, with only 24% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the thrilling plot and all-star cast of Tomb Raider 2 on Netflix.

Discover the mysterious story of Tomb Raider 2: Dawn of Life

Set shortly after the plot of Tomb Raider, Dawn of Life follows another adventure of explorer Lara Croft.

“Adventure seeker Lara Croft travels to an underwater temple, where she finds a sphere that contains a map indicating the location of the mythical Pandora’s Box,” states the official synopsis for Tomb Raider 2.

The action-adventure film begins on Santorini Island, when an earthquake brings up the Luna Temple, built by Alexander the Great.

Described in myths and legends, the temple – supposedly – ​​holds the conqueror’s greatest treasures. Among them, the mysterious Pandora’s Box stands out, a mythological artifact full of power.

At the request of the MI6 organization, Lara Croft embarks on an electrifying journey in search of the object, which can only be found through a mystical sphere that also serves as a map.

To find Pandora’s Box, Lara Croft must also face off against the mercenary Chen Lo and the sinister Dr. Jonathan Reiss, an acclaimed scientist who abandons his humanity and becomes a dangerous biological weapons dealer.

Besides Angelina Jolie, who is in the cast of Tomb Raider 2?

As we already mentioned, the cast of Tomb Raider 2: Dawn of Life is led by Angelina Jolie in the role of Lara Croft.

Recently, Angelina Jolie won over Marvel fans with her performance as Thena in the movie Eternals.

Ciáran Hinds, from films like Belfast and series like Game of Thrones, plays Dr. Jonathan Reiss, the film’s main villain.

Gerard Butler (Invasion of the White House) is Terry Sheridan, a former lover of Lara Croft who helps the protagonist on her journey.

Simon Yam (The Thieves) plays mercenary Chen Lo. Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) is Kosa, a longtime friend of Lara Croft.

The cast of Tomb Raider 2: Dawn of Life also includes Chris Barrie (Red Goblin), Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones), Til Schweiger (Atomica) and Terence Yin (Revenge).

Tomb Raider 2: Dawn of Life is available on Netflix. See the trailer below.