Action comedies: the best titles to see on NOW

2 Try to catch me







Directed by the Oscar winner Steven Spielberg Try to catch me it’s a gem of a movie. In the film An FBI agent is on the trail of a young disguise artist, who has managed to extort more than six million dollars in various frauds, impersonating a different character from time to time. Starring an exceptional cast composed of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Amy Adams And Christopher Walken.

The Snatch – The snatch

Loading... Advertisements

Directed by the acclaimed director Guy Ritchie The Snatch – The snatch is the successful 2000 film starring protagonists Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Vinnie Jones And Benicio Del Toro. In the British film A Band of Robbers decides to try the coup of their life: rob a diamond wholesaler and take possession of a collector’s item. Once the blow is done, the problem of arranging the hot goods remains.

Welcome to Zombieland

Welcome to Zombieland is the 2009 horror comedy directed by Ruben Fleischer that stars a hilarious cast of Woody Harrelson and the young Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. In a world where zombies rage on every street, four survivors look for a place where they can start living again, amid mutual misunderstandings, deceptions and continuous emotions.

RED

Red is the 2010 action comedy directed by director Robert Schwentke that stars action film legends such as Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman and the likes of Helen Mirren and John Malkovich. In the film Frank Moses, a former CIA agent, lives a quiet life until the day when a hi-tech killer shows up at his door with the intent to kill him.

Bad Boys

Bad Boys is the hit film of 1995, a true cult of the genre directed by Michael Bay and starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. The film is about two policemen having to recover $ 100 million worth of heroin before the department closes. With the hours counted, they follow a gang leader into the Miami slums, dodging bullets and thugs. A witness can identify the suspect. The third chapter Bad Boys for Life has recently been released.