Action, comedy, adventures and much more on Canarian Television

This weekend presents a billboard made up of six films of different genres for Saturday and Sunday afternoon

New film titles that include a diversity of genres such as action, drama, comedy or adventures are presented this weekend on the Canarian Television grid. This Saturday, September 3, starting at 3:20 p.m., the day for moviegoers starts with the action film, ‘Objective: The White House’. It is followed by the adventure film based on real events, ‘Spacewalker’, and lastly, ‘6 days’, an action film that touches on terrorism and kidnappings as a background theme. On the afternoon of Sunday, September 4, at around 3:20 p.m., Televisión Canaria will give way to the romantic comedy ‘Dicen por ah’, starring Jennifer Aniston, to later move on to the romantic drama ‘La lectora’ and the dramatic comedy ‘Richard dice bye’.

Objetive the white house

After an accident in which he only managed to save the life of President Asher (Aaron Eckhart), Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) decides to leave his post to work for the Treasury Department. But when a North Korean commando led by Kang (Rick Yune) attacks the White House and takes the President and his team hostage, Banning is forced back into action.

Spacewalker

In the 60s, during the Cold War and the space race between the USSR and the United States. The Soviets plan to send a man into space. Military pilot Pavel Belyayev and Alexey Leonov are ready to go into the open space. But along the way they face many obstacles and dangers.

6 days

In April 1980, a group of armed terrorists seizes the Iranian embassy in London with 26 hostages, demanding that their kidnapping be broadcast live and that 91 prisoners be released. Thus begins a tense 6-day countdown while a group of highly trained Army Special Operations prepares to storm the embassy in the event that negotiations between the authorities and the kidnappers do not reach an agreement.

They say out there

Sara Huttinger (Jennifer Aniston), a young woman about to marry, returns to her hometown in California to find out the truth about a family secret. Apparently, the female characters in both the book and the movie “The Graduate” are inspired by her grandmother and her mother. But that’s not the worst part: little by little, Sara will feel attracted to the mature heartthrob (Kevin Costner) who had relationships with them in the past.

The reader

Bill Oakland is a famous novelist who went blind after a car accident in which his wife also died. Several years later he rediscovers his passion for life and writing when he meets Suzanne Dutchman, the wife of an imprisoned businessman.

richard says goodbye

A university professor lives a life of abandoning rules and inhibitions after discovering that he has a terminal illness.