Action, horror and comedy hits theaters

The month of June will be remembered for the interesting proposals that have hit theaters. First the long-awaited premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” where the franchise says goodbye to its fans and then the story of Buzz Lightyear, in Disney’s intergalactic adventure.

The premieres continue this Thursday June 23 with three action, horror and suspense productions. Following a woman who seeks justice and is ready for revenge; a horror plot set in the last century, and a heroine who fights to save the world. These are the details of these productions.

the protégé

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world’s most skilled assassin for hire. However, when Moody is brutally murdered, she swears revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows.

Cast: Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, David Rintoul.

Genre: Thriller and Action

devil

In the summer of 1974, Cherry Holly, a vibrant young nurse, is hired by the cold and calculating Naomi Hallewell to care for her father, Philip. Cherry is instantly drawn into the strange but intriguing world of the Hallewells.

Cast: María Camila Pérez, Marvens Paissano, Fiona Horse.

Genre: Horror

Everything Everywhere at Once

When an interdimensional rift alters reality, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant to the United States, is thrown into a wild adventure where only she can save the world. Lost in the endless worlds of the multiverse, this unexpected heroine must harness her newfound powers to battle the strange dangers of the dimensions.

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jonathan Ke Quan, James Hong, Anthony Molinari.

Genre: Comedy and Science Fiction