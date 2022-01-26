‘action must be taken on general contractors’

25/01/2022 – With the rule contained in the Sostegni ter decree, which limits the transfer of credits accrued with building bonuses“Only the regulatory chaos is fueled which causes damage to the economic recovery of the construction sector, creates uncertainty for professionals and prevents families from intervening in their homes”.

This is the comment of Franco Fietta, president of Inarcassa Foundationwho adds: “We think that together with the squeeze against fraud, we need action against the institutions that feed these situations”.

“We note for example – continues Fietta – that the biggest problems are occurring with the general contractors. If the government intervened on the figure of the general contractor, to whom the taxpayer often gives out the practice of the superbonus, from design to construction of the work, the problem would already be different ”.

“General contractors who acquire assignments with ‘turnkey’ solutions, and then manage all the practice at home, are an easy trigger for fraud. In any case, the news of fraud we read in the media is sensational and symptomatic of absence of controls thatat least as a preliminary and basic one, they would serve before any other action. Here we expect a clear intervention from the government, but without changing the cards on the table for operators, still creating a climate of great uncertainty “.

“We are waiting to know the final text of the Supports-terat a distance of just over a month after the anti-fraud decree. What credibility can a government have in the eyes of the taxpayer that first encourages energy saving measures and the safety of buildings and then backs off? If this is an attempt by the government to gradually dismantle the superbonus by means of a decree-law, let it be said immediately ”, concludes Fietta.