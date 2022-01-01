action RPG that challenges Diablo exceeds 3 million pre-registrations

After confirming Undecember will be free and will be released in 2022, the boys of Need Games are looking forward to the new year and celebrate an important milestone: the action RPG inspired by Diablo has in fact exceeded 3 million pre-registrations at the first, important phase multiplayer testing to be held shortly.

The Seoul-based development house and the representatives of the LINE Games publisher specify that, since the opening of the pre-registration phase to date, more than three million applications to join the next test.

The program drawn up by Need Games foresees the opening for 13 January 2022 of a first phase of testing that will involve only residents of South Korea. Based on the feedback received from action RPG enthusiasts who will participate in these tests, the South Korean authors will decide the opening times of the western Undecember servers, currently scheduled for a generic “Q1 2022”, or no later than the March 2022.

The pre-registration phase is still active; if you are interested, find the form to join both on the official Undecember website and on the Steam page dedicated to the dark-hued RPG inspired by Diablo. In case you missed it, here you will find the first video of Undecember, but first we invite you to admire the new images that we leave you in the gallery at the bottom of the news.