Action, suspense and terror renew the movie billboard

The big premiere of the date is Ambulance, who accompanies a veteran soldier who, desperate to get money to pay for his wife’s medical treatment, turns to his adoptive brother, a professional criminal who proposes a bank robbery as the only solution. The plan does not go as expected and in their flight the two end up hijacking an ambulance with a wounded man inside who clings to life.

An action film involving the hijacking of an ambulance, another horror film about five locked-up patients and another suspense film in which a woman tries to escape death are the proposals that will renew the billboard tomorrow in the different local movie theaters. movies.

At 136 minutes long, the film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is directed by Michael Bay, a director known for his love of explosives.

Another film proposal that can be seen from tomorrow is the suspense To death. In the film, after a romantic evening in a secluded lake house, a woman wakes up handcuffed to her late husband; Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight to escape before hitmen arrive on the scene to bring closure to a sick plan of revenge.

With a duration of 88 minutes, the film directed by SK Dale stars Megan Fox and also has in its cast names like Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth, Aml Ameen, Stefanie Yunger, among others.

Terror. Terror also arrives tomorrow at local theaters with the tape Phobiawhich accompanies five dangerous patients suffering from extreme phobias who are kept locked in custody at a government testing facility, where they are tested by a doctor who intends to weaponize their fears.

At 85 minutes long, the film is directed by five people: Camila Belle, Maritte Lee Go, Joe Sill, Jess Varley and Chris von Hoffmann. These are also the scriptwriters of the film that has in its cast Leonardo Nam, Macy Gray, Hana Mae Lee, Martina García, Ross Partridge, among others.

Nominated. This weekend, the Villamorra Cinema will make a special billboard available to moviegoers, with the films nominated for the 2022 Oscars, which will have their ceremony on Sunday 27.

Cruella, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Licorice Pizza are some of the tapes that will be exhibited.







































Premieres

Tape: Ambulance.

Genre: Action.

Direction: Michael Bay.

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others.

Tape: Until death.

Suspended gender.

Address: SK Dale.

Cast: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey, among others.

Tape: Phobia.

Genre: Horror.

Direction: Camila Belle, Maritte Lee Go, etc.

Cast: Leonardo Nam, Mae Lee, etc.