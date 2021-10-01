News

Action. Syracuse Indiana Jones film set

Ciak, we turn: Indiana Jones, a giant of cinema, arrives in Sicily. Between six and seven October the shooting of the US film will begin in Syracuse, Cefalù and Segesta. In the meantime, however, a few days ago, the set up of the set began in the capital of Arezzo. Here the dive into the past is being built between the Maniace Castle, in Ortigia, and inside the Neapolis Park where some scenes will also be shot inside the Ear of Dionysius. Both sites are armored and totally closed in the first case until 8 October, while partially in the second until 7 October.

In Cefalù, on the other hand, cameras will be on the seafront and at the Duomo which will be covered with sand. Finally, the last Sicilian stop in Segesta and San Vito Lo Capo where the crew will stop for about a week.

The numbers speak for the extent of production: 30 trucks from 10 to 18 meters long, another twenty “technical” trucks from 8 to 12 meters in length, 25 vans of seven meters, 120 between cars and vans.

Among the protagonists of the cast Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford, who returns in the role of the reckless archaeologist, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson. The direction is entrusted to James Mangold takes the place of Steven Spielberg.

This is the first Indiana Jones under the Disney banner. The film is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.


