activated the new Covid Point without reservation

In Conegliano Centro di Medicina, a historic presence for 40 years and a reference point for laboratory diagnostics, it has chosen to support the internal Covid-19 screening analysis service (rapid, molecular swabs and serological tests) with an external Covid point, located in the area facing the more recent outpatient block. “Patients will be able to park their cars, carry out the check-in procedure and swab without entering the facility and without having to book thanks to the stands set up outside – explains the CEO of the Medicine Center, Vincenzo Papes – the leaner mode allows for access the Covid 19 screening test service even without a reservation, by going in person and without calling “.

This solution studied by the Center of Medicine already for the Villorba site serves to make the Covid-19 screening process easier and faster. But above all to enhance a service that already works in the “with reservation” mode. In fact, there are already over a thousand swabs that the site carries out every week, with a prevalence of PCR molecular swabs dictated by the significant increase in positive results.

“We have enhanced the service to meet the needs of the population who are asking us for more and more vacancies. – explains the CEO of the Medical Center, Vincenzo Papes – With this in mind, we also plan to support the Ulss services to deal with this difficult situation linked to the resurgence of infections “. The service runs from 1pm to 6pm without reservation. Once you have parked your car, you can go directly to the external Covid Point of the Medicine Center in Viale Venezia. We proceed with the acceptance and then the carrying out of the Covid-19 screening swab. The rates are unchanged: 15 euros for quick antigenic swabs, 70 euros for molecular swabs. In the case of the antigenic pad, the result is in 15 minutes, after which the green pass is received via text message. By performing a PCR molecular swab, you will receive the result within the following day.