Activation – Expedia recruits Ronaldinho and offers you a trip to the heart of Paris for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final

Partner of the UEFA Champions League since 2018, Expedia is activating its partnership on the occasion of the final played in France by recruiting Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian, former player of Paris Saint-Germain, will act as tourist guides for a handful of lucky people during a trip to the heart of Paris aboard a tourist bus. baptized “Ronaldinho’s Freestyle Tour Route 10”this activation should also allow the Brazilian to display all his talent with a ball.

To try to live this experience and also win tickets for the final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid, football fans are invited to follow the instructions of the Instagram post below posted by Expedia.

“During my career I have played and visited many beautiful cities, but Paris has a special place in my heart, it was my first European home” Ronaldinho said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Expedia on my Route 10 Freestyle Tour, so I can convey my love and passion for this city and really make sure fans get the most out of their trips outside. 90 minutes of football. »

“Passing on my love and my passion for this city”

For this Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Expedia should have a small preference. The travel site has indeed been a sleeve sponsor of the English club since 2020.

Read also

Ticket prices for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final held at the Stade de France

GOOD PLAN : To subscribe to the Canal+, beIN SPORTS, Eurosport channels… at the best price, go here

UEFA Champions League: The 2022 final show between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC provided by singer Camila Cabello (Pepsi)