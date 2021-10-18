News

Active Collaboration Between Ripple And Bank Of England. Could Crypto Go Above 1.28?

Ripple, a leading global provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency business solutions, announced today that the company has joined the Digital Pound Foundation to design a path for a CBDC-forward future.

In an official press release, Ripple said the company will be represented on the board by Susan Friedman, who is responsible for Ripple’s policy. The Digital Pound Foundation (DPF) aims to promote the importance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the UK.

According to DPF, a digital pound will facilitate the UK’s transition to an innovative digital economy. Ripple’s latest announcement came nearly 3 weeks after the blockchain company announced a partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority, Bhutan’s central bank.

Ripple’s Support For Central Banks Through Its Protocols

Today, over 80% of central banks are actively exploring some form of sovereign cryptocurrency, including CBDCs. The Bank of England is actively working to address the practical and technological challenges of designing, implementing and managing a digital pound that could play an important role in expanding access to central bank money for households and families. businesses Ripple said in the latest announcement.

In a recent article published by Ripple, XRP was defined as the bridge currency for CBDCs. In March 2021, Ripple said it is planning to support central banks through a private version of the XRP (XRPL) ledger.

Ripple highlighted the growing popularity of CBDCs among global central banks and said that XRP’s participation will support digital innovation.

The Bank of England has also recognized that the evolving digital payment landscape offers the potential for faster, cheaper, sustainable and more efficient payments with increased functionality. However, achieving the full potential of digital payments requires collaboration with a wide range of players. This is exactly what the Digital Pound Foundation aims to achieve by bringing together a wide range of members to ensure the UK maintains its global competitive edge in financial innovation, ”added Ripple.

Ripple XRP Technical Analysis

After breaking to the downside of the five-week side phase, Ripple is back in the $ 1.2796 to $ 1.067 range again. This week’s candle looks indecisive. Bulls and bears clash over who should have supremacy over crypto.

The MACD indicator is dangerously close to Death Cross with the Signal Line, but at the moment it has not yet occurred. No cues from the RSI analysis. This lateral phase can end with the trend in both directions. The breaking of the upper and lower limits will indicate the trend of the cryptocurrency.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

