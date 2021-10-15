Active Collaboration Between Ripple And Bank Of England. Could Crypto Go Above 1.28?

According to DPF, a digital pound will facilitate the UK’s transition to an innovative digital economy. Ripple’s latest announcement came nearly 3 weeks after the blockchain company announced a partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority, Bhutan’s central bank.

“Today, over 80% of central banks are actively exploring some form of sovereign cryptocurrency, including CBDCs. The Bank of England is actively working to address the practical and technological challenges of designing, implementing and managing a digital pound that could play an important role in expanding access to central bank money for households and families. businesses Ripple said in the latest announcement.

In a recent article published by Ripple, XRP was defined as the bridge currency for CBDCs. In March 2021, Ripple said it is planning to support central banks through a private version of the XRP (XRPL) ledger.

Ripple highlighted the growing popularity of CBDCs among global central banks and said that XRP’s participation will support digital innovation.

“The Bank of England has also recognized that the evolving digital payment landscape offers the potential for faster, cheaper, sustainable and more efficient payments with increased functionality. However, achieving the full potential of digital payments requires collaboration with a wide range of players. This is exactly what the Digital Pound Foundation aims to achieve by bringing together a wide range of members to ensure the UK maintains its global competitive edge in financial innovation, ”added Ripple.