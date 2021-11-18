active loans of 60 billion

Credit and liquidity for households and businesses, the moratoriums on loans still active amount to 60 billion euros.

To make it known is the press release number 214 of November 17, 2021, which provides updated data on the sums made available by the emergency measures.

The amounts of the requests to SME Guarantee Fund amounted to over 209.7 billion euros.

The total value of the loans guaranteed by SACE instead, it reaches 30 billion euros.

Credit and liquidity for households and businesses, MEF data: active loans for 60 billion euros

New update on the amounts envisaged on the basis of the various emergency measures relating to credit and liquidity for households and businesses.

The updated data were disseminated with the press release number 214 of November 17, 2021 of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The total value of the active moratoriums amounts to 60 billion euros.

The suspension granted are approximately 540 thousand and a large part is in favor of SMEs: around 30 billion euros.

Requests for guarantees for new bank loans for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises presented to Guarantee Fund for SMEs is over € 209.7 billion.

As for the program “Italy Guarantee” from SACE, the total value of the operations reaches 30 billion euros and the number of requests is 3635.

The data of the surveys are the result of the work of task force consisting of:

Ministry of Economy and Finance;

Ministry of Economic Development;

Bank of Italy;

Italian Banking Association;

Mediocredito Centrale;

SACE.

The main surveys of the measures provided for by the Cura Italia decree and the Liquidity decree are carried out weekly by the Bank of Italy and the data are updated to last November 5, 2021.

Compared to the total value of the moratoriums, those still active are about the 22 percent.

Credit and liquidity for households and businesses: over 540,000 applicants

Overall the total of requests, between families and businesses, and of about 540 thousand.

Compared to previous surveys, a difference is highlighted in the moratoriums granted.

One of the reasons relates to the maturity of some loans previously subjected to a moratorium.

Another reason is related to the data review previously disclosed by the banks.

As regards the active moratoriums in favor of non-financial corporations, the last value that emerges from the surveys is that of approx 49 billion euros.

The suspensions still active for SMEs, granted on the basis of theArticle 56 of the Cura Italia decree, amounted to a value of 46 billion euros.

There moratorium promoted by ABI concerns about 2 billion in loans to businesses.

With regard to the active moratoriums in favor of families, the amount granted is approximately 8 billion euros, of which 2 billion are intended for the suspension of the first home loan installments, through the Gasparrini Fund.

The moratoriums of ABI and Assofin in favor of households, they concern loans for around half a billion euros.

The requests for financing arranged thanks to the Liquidity decree, or through the SME Guarantee Fund, are as of 5 November 1.85 million for a value of approx 165 billion euros.

Loans disbursed account for approximately 94 percent of total applications.

In the period included between March 17, 2020 and November 16, 2021 have been made 2,521,840 requests for funding for businesses, artisans, self-employed persons and professionals who have reached the Guarantee Fund.

This data is provided by the survey by the Ministry of Economic Development and Central Mediocredito: thetotal amount is over 209.7 billion euros.

There are 2,506,618 applications falling under the Cura Italia and Liquidity decrees for an amount of approximately 208.3 billion euros.

The same are divided as follows: