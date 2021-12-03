active page, images and details – Nerd4.life

Page Steam from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is active, complete with Images And details about the contents of the package, which as we know will be released on PS5 and PC in the course of 2022.

Announced during last September’s PlayStation Showcase, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will offer the remastered versions Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, previously available exclusively on PS4.

“Are you ready to search for your treasure? Become a legend and make your mark in UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Experience the pathos and cinematic storytelling of the iconic UNCHARTED franchise and its cunning thieves starring Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer “, reads the synopsis.

“This remarkable title from award-winning developer Naughty Dog, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, includes the two acclaimed single player adventures of UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy. Each story is packed with content. laughter, drama, dynamic combat and a constant feeling of wonder, remastered for an even more immersive experience.

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End

Winner of over 150 Game of the Year awards.

A few years after his latest adventure, retired treasure hunter Nathan Drake is forced to return to the world of thieves. Destiny calls when Sam, his presumed dead brother, is in danger of his life and offers him an adventure that Nathan cannot resist. It will be his greatest mission and will test his physical limits and his determination, but above all he will demonstrate what he is willing to sacrifice to save his loved ones.

Sam and Nathan, in search of Captain Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure, set out for Libertalia, a legendary and utopian pirate colony hidden in the forests of Madagascar, traveling the world among tropical islands, remote cities and snow-capped peaks.



An adventure around the world with the richest and most detailed settings in the UNCHARTED franchise.

An even more personal story for Nathan Drake, taking Naughty Dog’s award-winning storytelling to the next level.

Combat dynamics and the use of the grappling hook create even more dynamic and thrilling action scenes.

UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy

To recover an ancient artifact, the Golden Fang of Ganesh, and prevent an unscrupulous warlord from taking it, Chloe must recruit the famous mercenary Nadine Ross and travel to the Western Ghats region of India. In the course of the most difficult adventure she has ever embarked on, Chloe will have to face her past and decide what to sacrifice to forge her own destiny.

