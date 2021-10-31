active players are almost half compared to the launch – Nerd4.life

New World, Amazon Games’ MMO for PC, apparently would have lost almost half of its playerbase In a month.

As reported by Paul Tassi of Forbes, according to SteamCharts statistics relating to the number of active users at the same time, New World would have lost on average about 135,000 players per week, going from a peak of 913,000 active users registered on Sunday 3 October to 508,000 users on Sunday 24 October.

New World, a fight

As physiological as a decline in use is, New World is a MMO, that is a genre of games that lives thanks to its community and that are designed to guarantee content that can entertain users for long periods of time. Consequently, such a decline could be alarming.

The causes could be multiple, such as the long waiting times for log-in in the past few weeks, which have put a strain on users’ patience, or a possible general dissatisfaction with end-game content, those that usually they ferry the community for long periods, waiting for substantial updates or expansions.

On the other hand, MMOs are also very long-term projects. In short, the developers have ample room for maneuver to solve any problems or deficiencies in terms of content.

Just a few days ago Amazon Games released the New World Update 1.04 and restored the transfers between servers.