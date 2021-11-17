Activision, a group of shareholders calls for the resignation of Kotick – Nerd4.life

A group of shareholders from Activision asked the resignation the company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, after the recent accusations. Not only that: the group is also pushing for the retirement of the two oldest members of the management, Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado.

So after the protests of Activision employees, who gathered in front of the headquarters in Irvine, California, Kotick’s situation becomes even more complicated as the shareholders are asking for his head in this case.

Clearly a lot depends on the size of the group in question: according to journalist Jason Schreier, in fact, it would be a very marginal reality, in possession of just 0.6% of Activision shares and therefore not very influential.

With the board of directors on his side, Kotick could in short remain in his post and completely ignore the protests that are mounting within the company he manages.

As reported in recent days, according to some witnesses Bobby Kotick had known about sexual harassment for years and he himself would have committed it. At this point, the evolution of the situation depends solely on the influence of public opinion.