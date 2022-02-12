Activision admits it’s a disaster, patch coming – Nerd4.life

During a meeting with press journalists and influencers, the Activision developers they admitted that Call of Duty: Warzone currently It is a disaster, explaining the reasons behind the missteps in recent months. The commitment of Infinity Ward and Raven Software in this regard is to solve the problems in the coming months.

Yesterday, Activision confirmed that Call of Duty 2022 and Warzone 2 will debut this year and have been built with a new engine, with the new iteration of Warzone being “a massive evolution of battle royale”.

In the meantime, however, the latest updates of Call of Duty: Warzone have made players turn up their noses, because of the performance issues and bugs introduced over time and not yet resolved, which among other things had postponed the start of season 2 by a few weeks.

“We did some shit,” admits Pat Kelly, co-head of Infinity Ward, candidly, according to Charlie Intel. Game director Josh Bridge added that the development team is “not happy” with the current state of Call of Duty Warzone and that it is determined to solve problems during the remainder of 2022 based on player feedback, so let’s assume before moving to Warzone 2.

For the reasons behind the recent problems of the Battle Royale, the trio of developers spoke of the technological limitations behind the game, of great ambitions for the Pacific Caldera Update but too little time available to be able to complete it by the date established initially and how the transition from one Call of Duty to another (Warzone was launched in the days of Modern Warfare, then adapted to Black Ops Cold War and now Vanguard with ad hoc content) created “significant development challenges”.

Meanwhile, the next seventh will arrive the Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, here are all the news that will be introduced.