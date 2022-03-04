Activision Blizzard admits problems ‘attracting and retaining’ employees

ActivisionBlizzard admits that it is losing employees and hard to attract new talent for various reasons, including the accusations of harassment and abuse for which it has been sued and the competitiveness of other companies. Even so, in the annual report published in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States they reflect that the company has grown in 2021 from 9,500 to 9,800 full-time and part-time employees.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard in July 2021, after more than two years of investigations, accusing the Bobby Kotick-led firm of a workplace culture that has allowed for years the harassment, abuse and discrimination against female employees. The company has promised internal changes, but at the same time he has allegedly concealed key evidence for the investigation. The newspaper Wall Street Journal reported in November that Kotick was aware of the accusations of sexual misconduct and did nothing, and that the CEO verbally abused to several employees.

This situation and “the related attention in the media is expected to have a adverse effect on our ability to attract and retain employees and has resulted in work stoppages,” the company says in the report, according to Axios. Activision Blizzard adds that they have “observed labor shortageincreased competition for talent and increased attrition” of workers, something that is affecting especially the human resources department.

Activision Blizzard’s dependence on its great sagas

Microsoft announced the intention to purchase of Activision Blizzard earlier this year, an operation that if there are no obstacles will be settled in mid-2023 for 68.7 billion dollars and whose negotiations began few days after the information was uncovered about Bobby Kotick mentioned above.

The transaction add many key sagas from classic and modern video games to the Xbox Game Studios catalogue. However, the Activision Blizzard report finds that the company derives its profits mainly from three sagassomething that is becoming more and more. Call of Duty, warcraft and candy crush they supposed the 82% of revenue of the firm in 2021. No other series reached even 10%.