Activision Blizzard CEO Kotick wants $ 375 million in severance pay from Microsoft – Nerd4.life

375 million dollars: this is the figure that seems to have been obtained by Bobby Kotick, the Activision Blizzard CEO, for the acquisition of his company by Microsoft, agreed for 68.7 billion dollars. This is a very important amount of money.

It must be said that over the years Kotick he drove his company to record profits, which however always translated into pharaonic salaries and bonuses for him and other executives. However, it must also be remembered that his figure has always been much discussed, especially in recent months due to the management of cases of sexual harassment and internal mistreatment for which Activision Blizzard has also ended up in court.

Surely his many critics will not be happy with this “award”, considering that he has often proved unscrupulous in managing employees and projects, between wild layoffs and pejorative restructuring of close-knit companies like Blizzard.

Be that as it may, it was naïve to think that Kotick would not come out rich in this deal, as he has reigned over Activision Blizzard for more than thirty years and is a key figure in the video game industry. It must also be said that Kotick owns many shares of the company, so it is normal that part of the investment goes to him, considering that Microsoft pays $ 95 per share.