Activision Blizzard delivers yet another blow to Raven Software

Over the past few days we told you how Raven Software workers joined the largest union coalition in the video game industry. The efforts have been praised by the public and the press, but it appears that Activision Blizzard has succeeded, once again, to completely ignore even this move.

The 34 workers in Madison, Wisconsin found themselves not recognizing the newly formed union union, with Activision Blizzard effectively ignoring it all. All this will lead to a single possible path, namely the vote at the National Labor Relations Boardcalled NLRB. If the vote is successful (the acronym must be able to have 50% of the votes plus 1 of the employees), the group headed by Bobby Kotick will be obliged to recognize it and will obviously have to collaborate with them to satisfy and mediate requests.

The reasons behind the formation of this union are obviously sinking into the Pandora’s box that was opened after complaints from developers, which revealed the true climate of Activision Blizzard’s offices, with sexual and non-sexual harassment that led to a series of rather serious (and in one case even fatal) consequences for the developers at work inside the offices. Raven Software was also the hardest hit in economic terms, with promises of wage increases never made and the mass layoff of part of the QA (Quality Assurance) who worked at Call of Duty.

We do not yet know if the union will be able to make itself heard. But surely Bobby Kotick will somehow be forced to face another rather heavy accusation in the media. Microsoft’s acquisition of the group will almost certainly improve working conditions, but will only be finalized by 2023. Given the promised severance pay to Kotickit is unlikely that the CEO will resign before the formal entry of the group into Microsoft Gaming and it is very likely that similar maneuvers aimed at hindering unions and strikes they may continue to be ignored as has been the case to this day.