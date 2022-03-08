Activision Blizzard denounced by the family of a suicidal employee – Nerd4.life

Kerri Moynihan’s family, engaged Of Activision Blizzard who committed suicide during a 2017 company retreat, they have reported the company because they are convinced that the sexual harassment received by the girl in the workplace contributed significantly to her gesture.

The charge is that of manslaughter, as reported by the Washington Post. Moynihan was found dead in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in April 2017. Her case was mentioned anonymously in the July 2021 lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against Activision Blizzard. , in which it was described how a colleague of hers had shot a photo of her vagina at a party just before the woman decided to take her own life.

At the time Activision Blizzard called the allegations distorted and in some cases false, but many of the stories of the DFEH lawsuit have been confirmed by former employees of the company, who have added others as well.

A copy of the new lawsuit filed against the Call of Duty house has been viewed by the Washington Post and openly accuses the leaders of having nurtured and tolerated a workplace where sexual harassment was endemic, failing to prevent it. Additionally, there is a direct accusation against Greg Restituito, the head of Moynihan at the time, of hiding his relationship with the woman from investigators. Note that Returned worked for Activision Blizzard until May 2017. He Basically he left a month after the woman’s suicide.

According to the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard is refused to cooperate with the authorities, denying access to Moynihan’s and Restituito’s corporate phones during the investigation into the suicide.

The company did not comment on the new allegations.