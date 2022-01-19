Activision Blizzard in crisis? Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo blame for Bobby Kotick

After the announcement of the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, the publisher’s CEO Bobby Kotick was interviewed by various international newspapers including GamesBeat, one passage of the interview in particular attracted the attention of Jason Schreier.

The particular GamesBeat journalist asks if the scandals and the accusations addressed to Activision in recent months have helped to scuttle the company’s title on the stock exchange, but Bobby Kotick has very clear ideas about it:

“There are many reasons … certainly the postponement of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 affected the results on Wall Street, as well as the performance of Call of Duty below expectations. Certainly the acquisition has produced great results, Microsoft paid $ 95 per share to investors … it’s a great deal for shareholders, regardless of personal judgment, it’s a great deal indeed.“

Schreier underlines how Kotick gave the “guilt“of the decline on the stock market due to the failure to achieve the objectives e to the postponement of some key titles, in part by downplaying the allegations and lawsuits filed for working conditions in the company’s offices.

Bobby Kotick will lead Activision through this transition phase until the end of the acquisition but at the end of the operations (the estimated deadline is June 2023) Kotick is expected to permanently leave the company he has led since 1991, with a severance pay of approximately 370 million dollars.