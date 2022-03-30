Activision Blizzard is forced to pay a millionaire sum to victims of workplace and sexual harassment

The company has reached an agreement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 30, 2022, 08:52

Gradually, the controversy surrounding ActivisionBlizzard begins to receive the last blows. Despite the existence of new lawsuits, the cases of harassment, sexual abuse and discrimination in the company are receiving a response from the authorities, and what we initially learned is already being judged by the corresponding bodies.

The sum was offered by the company in SeptemberThe latest news in this regard comes from the United States, and has to do with the economic consequences that the company faces. As reported by Kotaku, Activision Blizzard should pay 18 million dollars to an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) fund for victims of workplace and sexual harassment at the company.

This compensation agreement for the victims was offered by the company at the end of last September, but was still pending the approval of the judge Dale Fisher. This payment is directed only to workers who have suffered the damage of this toxic culture since 2016 and, in addition to money, Activision Blizzard will have to make several changes that promote a greater accessibility to women. For example, they will have to hire an anti-discrimination expert, and internal policies will have to be supervised by an external consultant.

Settlement could avoid other compensationAccording to the Washington Post, the agreement can be harmful for the lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). This state agency has historically been more aggressive in its sanctions than the aforementioned body, and employees who want to receive this financial compensation must Sing a document that prevents them from being compensated through other processes. Therefore, if the DFEH fails to make the monetary sanctions on Activision Blizzard material, victims of workplace and sexual harassment will not have a better means of dealing with their cases.

All this occurs while Activision Blizzard is facing the acquisition by Microsoft, which took over the company through an operation of $68.7 billion announced earlier this year. This still has to go through the corresponding processes, and the shareholders already have a date to vote on the sale.

