Activision Blizzard is sued by the family of the employee who committed suicide

Kerri Moynihan’s relatives relate her death to the situations experienced within the video game company.

The crisis experienced in Activision Blizzard since the cases of abuse and toxic work culture in a veteran video game company became known have left us with many headlines and many lurid testimonies, but few as harsh as the one collected by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH)which referred to the case of an employee who committed suicide during a company trip.

Family believes stalking was a significant factor in Kerri Moynihan’s deathOn this occasion, it has been The Washington Post who has shared a new lawsuit that the company faces for this specific event. The relatives of Kerri Moynihan, former CFO of the companywould have sued Activision Blizzard for considering sexual harassment “a significant factor” in Moynihan’s death. The DFEH lawsuit cited harassment at a Christmas party prior to his death, where co-workers shared an intimate photo of Moynihan while discussing a supervisor who allegedly brought sex toys on a business trip.

When the DFEH lawsuit came to light, Activision Blizzard called “distorted and in many cases false” the statements contained therein. “We are disgusted by the DFEH’s reprehensible conduct of dragging the tragic suicide of an employee whose death has no relation to this case into the complaint and without taking into account his grieving family,” the company stated.

They accuse their former superior of hiding their relationship with MoynihanPaul and Janet Moynihan filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court and in it they accuse the boss of his daughter, Greg Restituitohaving initially lied to the investigators, hiding their relationship sex with Kerri Moynihan. The complaint also accuses Restituito of trying to hide evidence of her relationship with Moynihan after her death. TWP notes that Restituito would have worked as a senior financial director at Activision Blizzard until May 2017, a month after Moynihan’s death.

The lawsuit also accuses Activision Blizzard of refusing to hand over the laptop to the police provided by the company to Moynihan and notes that his mobile phone had been wiped, in addition to denying access to Restituito’s laptop and phone. Activision Blizzard have refused to respond directly to the allegations in the lawsuit, sharing a statement where they were “deeply saddened by Moynihan’s tragic death.” Since the process began, Activision Blizzard has already been accused of destroying evidence about the harassment cases.

More about: Activision Blizzard.