Activision Blizzard settles $18 million in sexual harassment lawsuit

As you will surely remember, we previously informed you that the company ActivisionBlizzard she was still involved in problems and accusations. The latest we were made aware of is confirmation of a lawsuit filed by attorney Lisa Bloom in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of a current employee referenced as ‘Jane Doe’. Stating that this woman was pressured to drink alcohol and that women in the company were “groped” by male colleagues.

Well, we get news about it. It turns out that at least one of the lawsuits against him is about to come to an end, with a $18 million settlement which must be approved by District Judge Dale Fischer. This is specifically in connection with the lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and is separate from another California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit.

These are the details that have been shared:

The 18 million dollars will go to compensate the plaintiffs that meet the necessary requirements.

that meet the necessary requirements. The company is committed to continue to improve its policies, practices and training to prevent harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

to prevent harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Activision Blizzard will also hire a equal employment opportunity consultant approved by the EEOC.

On the other hand, Bobby Kotickthe current CEO, has shared the following about the deal:

The settlement we reached with the EEOC last year reflected our unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and fair work environment for all employees. Our goal is to make Activision Blizzard a model for the industry, and we will continue to focus on eliminating harassment and discrimination from our workplace.

The court’s approval of this settlement is an important step in ensuring that our employees have recourse mechanisms if they experience any form of harassment or retaliation. We are pleased that the federal court that reviewed our settlement with the EEOC found it to be “fair, reasonable, and adequate, and to promote the public interest.”

Court approval is a vital step in our journey to ensure that everyone at Activision Blizzard always feels safe, heard, and empowered. We hope that the court’s conclusions – including its opinion that many of the objections raised about our settlement were inaccurate and speculative – will dispel any confusion that may exist. With all terms of the agreement reviewed and approved, we can move forward.

