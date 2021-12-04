Activision Blizzard was banned from the show

A few days after the eighth edition of the Game Awards aired, Geoff Keighley generated a heated debate on the net for some statements he made to the Washington Post, made public yesterday.

Chatting with the well-known American newspaper, the presenter said he was still undecided on how to deal with the thorny Activision Blizzard issue during the show. Without exaggerating on the accusations made against the company, Keighley explained that he wanted to focus solely on games, to offer developers and employees the opportunity to show their work to the public. An attitude considered not very courageous by most, who would like to see Keighley exploit the huge media stage of the Game Awards to raise awareness of the cases of harassment and mistreatment that would take place for years within the Activision Blizzard studios. Reported from California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the company is going through the most difficult period in its history and is undergoing heavy internal changes.

Well, a few hours after the controversial statements, Keighley took to Twitter to finally take a stand and announce that Activision Blizzard will not be part of the 2021 Game Awards. The show, therefore, will not host announcements, trailers and figures of the American company, with the only exception of the games included in the nominations (Call of Duty Warzone for the award Best Ongoing). “The Game Awards are a time to celebrate the video game industry, the largest form of entertainment in the world. There is no room for abuse, harassment and predatory practices in any business or community“, the presenter said firmly. “I also realize that we have a great platform that can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to doing this, but we must all work together to build a better and more inclusive workplace so that everyone can feel safe while creating the best. video games of the world “.

The 2021 Game Awards ceremony will take place in the night between 9 and 10 December, and you are all invited to follow her on our pages and on the Everyeye Twitch channel.