Activision Blizzard will compensate with 18 million dollars to the plaintiffs for harassment and discrimination

The North American company ActivisionBlizzard, one of the most important in the video game industry, has been dealing in recent times with a multitude of lawsuits from company employees who have publicly denounced the toxic work environment that has been experienced in the company commanded by Bobby Kotick. Now, in that sense, we have known that Activision Blizzard will compensate with 18 million dollars to the plaintiffs for sexual harassment and discrimination in the corporation, as given to know the GamingBolt portal. Now we know the details of this settlement fund and also the first reactions of Kotick and the plaintiff.

The federal court has recently approved that the fund to compensate the plaintiffs in the case of the EEOC (United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) is from the above $18 million. Any Activision Blizzard employee can make a toxic workplace culture or sex discrimination case on or after September 1, 2016 and, if applicable, will receive a financial compensation from this fund. Below you have the words that Kotick has dedicated after announcing the existence of this fund and its economic amount.

Activision Blizzard faces a new lawsuit for sexual harassment and discrimination

“Our goal is to make Activision Blizzard a model for the industry, and we will continue focusing on eliminating harassment and discrimination from our workplace. The court’s approval of this settlement is an important step in ensuring that our employees have recourse mechanisms if they experience any form of harassment or retaliation,” he noted. On the other side of the coin, various regulatory bodies consider that the figure is insufficientas it would only serve to compensate about 60 Activision Blizzard employees.