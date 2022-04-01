Activision Blizzard will pay 18 million dollars to victims of harassment and discrimination | Video game

Among the large number of scandals and controversies that have surrounded ActivisionBlizzard in recent months, only one of these managed to reach a firm resolution. That was the agreement reached between the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the company to create a compensation fund for victims of sexual harassment and discrimination.

