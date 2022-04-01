Activision Blizzard will pay 18 million dollars to victims of harassment and discrimination | Video game

Among the large number of scandals and controversies that have surrounded ActivisionBlizzard in recent months, only one of these managed to reach a firm resolution. That was the agreement reached between the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the company to create a compensation fund for victims of sexual harassment and discrimination.

As they report from Axios, Judge Dale Fischer gave the go-ahead to that initiative, albeit with slight modifications. One of these is that Activision Blizzard will be federally supervised to ensure internal reforms and that affected people will be able to go public with their cases.

Likewise, the initial amount of 18 million dollars to be distributed among those affected is maintained. In addition, among the conditions for the request it will be necessary have worked at Activision Blizzard on or after September 1, 2016. On the other hand, it is stipulated that the applicant’s claim must be “viable” with respect to sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination or similar causes.

Despite this, there are still chapters to develop in this story. The Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), the original plaintiff against the company, repeatedly opposed the compensation. The reasons arise because, presumably, Activision would guarantee the possibility of destroying other sexual harassment allegations from the personal files of the settlement claimants.

As the judge indicates, this possibility is speculative, which has not stopped him from giving the green light to the agreement. The DFEH also does not consider that the sum of 18 million dollars is enough, so the Californian body will file an appealwhile his lawsuit against Activision Blizzard is still active.