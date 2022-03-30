Activision Blizzard will pay $18 million to settle its sexual harassment lawsuit

Last week we got the news that Activision Blizzard had received a new lawsuit for sexual harassment and discrimination against an employee, one case among many others that have been emerging in recent months due to the company’s toxic work environment. In a recent update of the federal lawsuit for sexual harassment and discrimination against multiple employees filed last year by the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the VGC media has reported that Activision Blizzard pay 18 million dollars to solve ita figure that has been approved by a federal court judge.

Although the $18 million settlement is the second largest of its kind the company has agreed to, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has criticized the figure as considers that it is too low considering the seriousness of the accusations. Prior to the filing of the EEOC lawsuit last September, the DFEH sued Activision Blizzard in July 2021 for poor handling of sexual harassment scandals.

DFEH fears lawsuit may not go forward

The EEOC, a federal agency, and the DFEH, a state agency, have been locked in a dispute over how much Activision Blizzard’s victims should receive. As we have told you, the DFEH is pressuring the EEOC as much as possible so that the compensation is much higher. On the other hand, the DFEH fears that his case, whose trial should take place in February 2023, would be harmed by the $18 million settlement. In this way, victims who avail themselves of the EEOC settlement may not be part of the lawsuit that the DFEH has running.

The $18 million deal is woefully inadequate

The Communications Workers of America union, representing several current and former Activision Blizzard employees, last October called the $18 million settlement “woefully inadequate” noting that it “would provide the maximum settlement for as few as 60 workers” when many more could have been affected.