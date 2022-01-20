Activision games on PS5? Sony expects Microsoft to honor contractual obligations

Will Activision games become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem? There are still no certainties and the situation is so indefinite as to push Sony to publish a comment on the story through the pages of the Wall Street Journal.

A Sony spokesperson says he expects “that Microsoft complies with its contractual obligations and continues to ensure a cross-platform release for Activision video games“, in the first case the reference seems to be to the marketing agreements between PlayStation and Call of Duty, with the current contract expected to expire in 2023. Last year Call of Duty was the best-selling PlayStation video game in the United States thanks to Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, the future of the series, however, is still to be written especially now that the IP has passed into the hands of Microsoft.

After the acquisition of Bethesda, Microsoft has declared that it wants to keep the contracts in progress and for this Deathloop is released as an exclusive PS5 console, the same will happen for GhostWire Tokyo by Tango Gameworks. Microsoft has stated that Activision games will continue to come out on PS4 and PS5 albeit there will be exclusives for the Xbox ecosystem and as many of the publisher’s titles as possible will arrive on Xbox Game Pass, with reference to both catalog games and new productions.

Phil Spencer does not want to damage the Activision game communities, so we will see how the situation evolves. According to many analysts, the new Call of Duty games will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem while Call of Duty Warzone will remain cross-platform, at the moment, however, no confirmation has come from the parties directly concerned.