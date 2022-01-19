Activision has fired 37 people for “misconduct” since last summer – Nerd4.life

Activision Blizzard fired 37 employees due to “workplace misconduct” starting last summer when the company was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for failing to handle sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees .

In an effort to combat allegations of workplace toxicity, the company started an internal investigation on allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct. According to sources in the Wall Street Journal, Activision has received about 700 reports from employees regarding workplace misconduct and other problems since last July, a figure the game company has called incorrect. Also according to the report, the company would have examined about 90% of them.

Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard has however confirmed that 37 employees “left” the company and 44 others were sanctioned as part of his investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company’s CEO – Kotick – had plans to publish a summary of the measures taken by the company, but postponed the plans because such information would have led people to believe that the internal situation is even worse than it appears from the outside.

The reaction of the industry has certainly not been positive, for example, in the case of Xbox, relations with Activision have changed after the allegations of harassment, according to Phil Spencer.