Activision has formed an internal control commission on the work environment – Nerd4.life

Activision Blizzard decided to set up a Internal Liability Control Commission in the workplace, obviously in response to the numerous accusations received in recent months on toxicity and discrimination found in their offices.

With an official communication, the publisher has announced the establishment of a Workplace Responsibility Committee, or a commission on responsibility in the workplace, which should “implement new policies, procedures and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination within the company, “at least reportedly.

In the commission there are only two women present in the board of directors of Activision Blizzard, with another director who will be chosen if necessary. “The commission will require management to develop key performance indicators or other ways of measuring progress on the reliability front.”

On this matter, “Bobby Kotick, as well as other board members and senior executives, will frequently report progress to the Commission in order to keep the body and the entire board informed.

Activision, CEO Bobby Kotick

To tell the truth, a body constituted by the same board of directors, which is currently under scrutiny for the conduct held up to now, does not seem to be an effective solution to the problem, also because in the communication sent to investors no mention is made of the actual connections between the commission and the employees of the company, speaking exclusively of links with lawyers and external sources directly with the commission and the board of directors. However, we are waiting to see any results.

In the meantime, the board of directors has sided with CEO Kotick, whose resignation was instead requested by a group of shareholders and around 1,300 employees.