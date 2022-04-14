Activision shareholders asked to vote against Microsoft deal

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has not yet materialized, as the deal is undergoing an exhaustive review process to rule out monopolistic practices. In addition, the developer’s shareholders will submit the agreement to a vote on April 28.

Various unions have demanded an investigation of Activision Blizzard for all its scandals before approving the deal. Now, the body SOC Investment Group made a special request to the company’s shareholders: vote against the agreement to stop the acquisition.

Agency wants to stop the purchase of Activision Blizzard for this reason

The SOC Investment Group invited shareholders to reject Microsoft’s offer for several reasons. To begin with, the agency believes that the agreement does not adequately value Activision Blizzard, especially due to recent scandals and “the incompetent management of the board of directors” of the study.

He also claims that Activision Blizzard’s future earnings potential is being ignored due to major game delays and falling stock values. On the other hand, SOC Investment Group stated that any type of agreement with Microsoft is not viable.

The reason? The recent changes that have been made in terms of antitrust laws, as well as the “potential damage to competition derived from the merger.” Thus, he asked all Activision Blizzard shareholders to vote against the agreement on April 28.

“We do not believe that Activision shareholders should seek a transaction to rebuild lost value from Activision management’s failure to ensure workplace safety and fairness and from the board’s failure to respond constructively to the crisis.

“The company can initiate genuine change and restore investor confidence in its reputation and operations. We urge you to join us in rejecting the Microsoft merger proposal and electing a new, competent and dedicated board of directors at Activision Blizzard’s next annual meeting,” said SOC Investment Group.

