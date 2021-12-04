Activision will not be part of the TGA, “there is no room for abuse” says Keighley – Nerd4.life

Activision Blizzard it is not having a good time and the whole industry must, in one way or another, take a stand. Now, Geoff Keighley – creator and host of TGA – has said that Activison will not be a part of The Game Awards 2021. “There is no room for abuse,” he writes on Twitter.

Specifically, Keighley writes: “Beyond the nominations, I can confirm that Activision Blizzard will not be part of The Game Awards 2021. TGAs are a time to celebrate this industry, the greatest form of entertainment in the world. There is no room. for abuses, the harassment or predatory behavior in any company or community. ”

He continues by writing: “I also realize that we have a great platform that can accelerate and inspire the change. We are committed to making this happen, but we must all work together to create a better and more inclusive environment to make sure everyone feels safe and can create the best games in the world. ”

He then concludes with: “We are all responsible for achieving this standard. Incredible games – and the talented developers who created them – are what we want to celebrate. See you on Thursday.” So this is the line of The Game Awards 2021 and Geoff Keighley.

This Keighley’s comment it actually arrived not by chance. The conductor had in fact been interviewed by The Washington Post and had released a statement considered by some not to be sufficiently clear. Keighley had not taken a precise position on the Activision issue, claiming he is still considering how to manage the company in the space of The Game Awards 2021 and has therefore been criticized. Now, he has made his point clearer.

