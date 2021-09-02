Activision winks at the millenials: Judge DREDD is also coming to Warzone

Dredd Warzone – For all lovers of 80s / 90s movies and action movies starring Sylvester Stallone what we will introduce below will certainly be creepy news, which will make many, many Call of Duty players happy.

After seeing in action on Verdansk the protagonists of Rambo and of Die Hard, thanks to a new official post published by the developers we have discovered that at least one other famous action movie will land on our beloved Warzone very soon…

Much to the delight of the many millennials engaged on Activision’s BR, the Judge Dredd, cartoon character created by John Wagner And Carlos Ezquerra at the end of the 70s, he became famous all over the world when in 1995 a film entirely about him was made.

To take on the role of Dredd it was for the first time Sylvester Stallone (while in the 2012 film adaptation “Dredd, The Judge of the Apocalypse”Was interpreted by the well-known Karl Urban), which should then get ready to come back up Warzone with a new skin, much more “impressive” than that of Rambo introduced a few months ago.

Although there is no confirmation of any kind with respect to the “when”, it is reasonable to think about the introduction of a new themed event / bundle Judge Dredd when the patch will be released “Reload”Mid-season. If the content will be treated in the same way as the event was launched “80s Action Heroes“, We will almost certainly see an event on Verdansk which could also change some points of the map… thus bringing a breath of fresh air to the BR of Activision.

In the post shared by the developers, in addition to several images that clearly show us the details of what will be the new skin coming, the symbolic message “A new order is about to arise in Verdansk“…

The hype for this news has already reached very high peaks… and we hope to soon discover some more details on how the whole event will be characterized.

A new order is about to rise in Verdansk… #Warzone #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/BlT3Q1f3aF – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 1, 2021

