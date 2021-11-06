Activist Frozan Safi killed in Afghanistan: found dead along with three other women

Found dead in a house with three other women a Mazar-i-Sharif. This was the sad fate of Frozan Safi, a 29-year-old Afghan woman with a degree in economics and very famous for being one of the most important activists in the country.

Safi had been missing for at least two weeks. The family had no contact since last October 20 and this unfortunately foretold the worst. Any hope of finding the activist alive died on Friday evening. Rita, the activist’s sister, explained to the Guardian to have received communication from the Taliban of the discovery of four young lifeless women in an apartment. The same sister was able to recognize Safi’s body only thanks to her clothes.

The face was riddled with bullets to the point of disfiguring the young activist. The reason for the killing is not known, just as it is not possible at the moment to reconstruct the exact dynamics. For their part, the Taliban, who have controlled Mazar-i-Sharif since August 13, 48 hours before entering Kabul, said they had launched investigations.

Sayed Khosti, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, from Kabul made it known of the arrest of two suspects. These are two men whose identity has not been disclosed who have confessed to having lured the four victims into the apartment where they were later found lifeless.

However, it is not known whether or not the two suspects in question would have also confessed to the murder and the motive. Frozan Safi’s sister said she did not find her bag and engagement ring next to the activist’s body. It is probable that they will be stolen, but it is too early to even hypothesize a tragic attempted robbery.

Moreover, Frozan Safi had already received death threats at the beginning of October, according to the family. For years she had been engaged in promoting women’s rights, an activity that continued even after the arrival of the Taliban. For this he was waiting for a visa to be able to leave for the Germany. Unfortunately he didn’t make it in time.

Quranic students have promised thorough investigations to ascertain the truth about Safi’s death. But not everyone trusts. If on the one hand it is true that the Taliban have declared that they have taken suspects and have started interrogations with their policemen, on the other it is not possible to exclude the direct or indirect involvement of fundamentalist groups within the movement, capable of acting independently. even against the dictates of the new masters of Kabul.

The only certain thing is that the murder of the 29-year-old activist certifies the current situation in Afghanistan, where those who are committed to rights risk their lives every day. In addition to having received death threats, Frozan Safi had participated in the past few weeks in some anti-Taliban demonstrations then dispersed by force by the Koranic students.